Federated Hermes Inc. Has $141.94 Million Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 4.09% of Merus worth $141,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Merus by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merus Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

