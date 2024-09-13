Federated Hermes Inc. Has $386.71 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,110 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.84% of American Electric Power worth $386,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 103,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

AEP stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

