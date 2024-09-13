Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,422,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,751 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $122,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in Vistra by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vistra by 9,668.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after buying an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

