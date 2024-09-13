Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 132,677 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.56% of Eagle Materials worth $115,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.78.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $279.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.94.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

