Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.43% of Ameriprise Financial worth $182,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,938,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $435.16 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $450.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

