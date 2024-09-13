Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 111,874 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,874 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $458,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 909,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.