Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $102,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $520.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $521.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.
Get Our Latest Report on S&P Global
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Steel Stocks to Buy for a Tarriff Tailwind
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Squeeze is on for Petco Stock, Buy it When the Dust Settles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.