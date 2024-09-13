Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.85

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 1.0 %

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.07) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 760 ($9.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,324 ($17.31). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 927.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,050.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of £898.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,865.38, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,566 ($20.48).

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.