Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $587.00

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 587 ($7.68) and last traded at GBX 858 ($11.22), with a volume of 529166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($11.18).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,406.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 839.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.38.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Finsbury Growth & Income news, insider Pars Purewal acquired 17,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.96) per share, with a total value of £149,180.76 ($195,084.03). Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.