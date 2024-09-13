Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $587.00

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 587 ($7.68) and last traded at GBX 858 ($11.22), with a volume of 529166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($11.18).
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,406.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 839.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.38.
Insider Activity
In other Finsbury Growth & Income news, insider Pars Purewal acquired 17,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.96) per share, with a total value of £149,180.76 ($195,084.03). Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
