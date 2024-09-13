First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.55

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 11709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Advantage

First Advantage Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other First Advantage news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.