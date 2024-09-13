First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.59

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 39798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.



First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

