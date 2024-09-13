First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

