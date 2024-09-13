First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.