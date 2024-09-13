First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$32,931.36 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Michael Jarred Deal sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$32,931.36.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.41. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.58.
About First Majestic Silver
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.