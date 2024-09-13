First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 3.2%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $227.43 and last traded at $228.29. Approximately 1,576,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,400,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

First Solar Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in First Solar by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,368 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 66,715 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Solar by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,024 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 126,963 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

