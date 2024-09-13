First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FYX traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. 13,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,374. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $905.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

