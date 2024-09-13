First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lowered by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,356 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after purchasing an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,466,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,517 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

