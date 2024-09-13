First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,783. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

