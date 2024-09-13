First Turn Management LLC Invests $10.92 Million in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 464,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,919,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $827,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,220,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $47.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
