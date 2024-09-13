First Turn Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

First Turn Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics makes up about 4.4% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Turn Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $27,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

