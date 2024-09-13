Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) Shares Up 28.6%

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $17.59. 387,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 373,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Fitell Stock Down 14.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fitell

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fitell stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fitell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Fitell Company Profile

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

