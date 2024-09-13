Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.