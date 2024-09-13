Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
FSI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.