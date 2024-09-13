Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.55.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.