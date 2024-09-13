Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIAC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

