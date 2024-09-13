Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.