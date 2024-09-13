Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

