Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

F opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

