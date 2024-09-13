Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 14,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $959,260,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in CME Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,631,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

