Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 17,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $125,536,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,367,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

