Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.70. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.