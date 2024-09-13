Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.88 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after purchasing an additional 345,189 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,459 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,864,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Edison International Trading Up 0.4 %

Edison International stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

