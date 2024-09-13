Forsta AP Fonden Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $269.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.05 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,113 shares of company stock worth $10,237,521. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

