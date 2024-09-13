Forsta AP Fonden Sells 26,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

