Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,400 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,085,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after buying an additional 1,737,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after buying an additional 520,179 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.43 and a 200-day moving average of $257.27. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

