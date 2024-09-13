Forsta AP Fonden Sells 98,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

