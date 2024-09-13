Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.