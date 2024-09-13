Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 104,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 49,559 shares.The stock last traded at $47.69 and had previously closed at $48.04.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 124,376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,695,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

