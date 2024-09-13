Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Freedom Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

