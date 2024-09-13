Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Stock Price Up 6%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 186,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 200,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Fresh Vine Wine Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Fresh Vine Wine alerts:

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 498.73% and a negative return on equity of 6,301.44%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Vine Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.