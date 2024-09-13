Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Sells $45,486.32 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $45,486.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,071,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,867. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

