FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $9.78 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 113.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

