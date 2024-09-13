Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.20

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 25300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Gatos Silver from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GATO

Gatos Silver Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.