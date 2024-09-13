GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $162,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

