GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.76

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.76 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 2773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $217,505.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,407,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 108,864 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth approximately $11,335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 205,318 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

