General Motors’ (GM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.27.

NYSE:GM opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,924,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in General Motors by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 570,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,568 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

