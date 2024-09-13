Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Genesco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

Get Genesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $5,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 57.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.