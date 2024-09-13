Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 701,800 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Genius Group Trading Up 6.9 %
GNS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 672,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genius Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
About Genius Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.