Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 701,800 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Genius Group Trading Up 6.9 %

GNS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 672,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genius Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

