George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High at $224.16

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$224.16 and last traded at C$223.65, with a volume of 78871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$222.05.

WN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$196.09.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of C$14.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 13.0771496 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$221.48, for a total value of C$1,107,420.50. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,300 shares of company stock worth $136,049 and have sold 16,454 shares worth $3,598,502. Company insiders own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

