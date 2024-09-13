GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,269,360 shares of company stock valued at $714,463,163. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

