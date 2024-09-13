GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Synaptics worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 56.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 202,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 160,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,394 shares of company stock worth $275,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.